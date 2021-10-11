ARMOR (ARMOR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.03 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $14.23 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ARMOR has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00059386 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.00126990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00078364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,550.47 or 0.99848850 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.64 or 0.06087417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002846 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

