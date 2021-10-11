Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth about $2,759,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,609,000.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $97.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $113.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

