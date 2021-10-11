Arweave Market Cap Hits $1.90 Billion (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $1.90 billion and $72.90 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arweave has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $56.92 or 0.00099688 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00021590 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000045 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003476 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

