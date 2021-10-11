Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

ASAN stock opened at $105.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $124.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion and a PE ratio of -58.26.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 13,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $1,221,852.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,839 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,046.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and sold 138,512 shares valued at $11,344,985. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Asana by 2.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Asana during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Asana during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Asana during the second quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Asana by 180.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares during the period. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

