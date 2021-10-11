Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,607 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.30% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $92,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,429,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $845,789,000 after acquiring an additional 382,517 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,412,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,408,000 after acquiring an additional 546,890 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,167,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,212,000 after acquiring an additional 158,483 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,015,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,195,000 after acquiring an additional 148,234 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 60.6% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,436,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,198,000 after acquiring an additional 542,448 shares during the period.

ASND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $169.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.80. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

