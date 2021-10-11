ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to report sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. ASGN reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.25 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

ASGN opened at $123.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.00. ASGN has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20.

In other ASGN news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $911,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $4,662,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 476.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 34,092 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 52.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.9% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 14.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,600,000 after buying an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ASGN by 8.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

