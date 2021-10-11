ASOS’s (ASC) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASC. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on ASOS in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,806.15 ($75.86).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 2,434 ($31.80) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,548.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,449.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.99. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a market cap of £2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.