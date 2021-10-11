Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €18.44 ($21.69).

G has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.10 ($26.00) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a fifty-two week high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

