Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARZGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, July 19th.

ARZGY stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.03. 6,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,702. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

