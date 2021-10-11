AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £105 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a £105 ($137.18) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZN. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £105 ($137.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,601.54 ($125.44).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,951 ($116.95) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,500.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,155.64. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,998 ($117.56). The company has a market capitalization of £138.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

