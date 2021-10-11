AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target Increased to £105 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from £100 ($130.65) to £105 ($137.18) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,778.85 ($114.70).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,865.32 ($115.83) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,998 ($117.56). The stock has a market cap of £137.34 billion and a PE ratio of 41.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,500.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,155.64.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

