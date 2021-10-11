AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.91. 285,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,639,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $61.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day moving average is $56.47.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $7,581,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 43.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,041,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,486,000 after buying an additional 614,552 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.5% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

