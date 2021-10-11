Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.54 and last traded at $38.19. Approximately 26,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,109,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.06.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
