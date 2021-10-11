Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.54 and last traded at $38.19. Approximately 26,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,109,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

