Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Now Covered by Analysts at Jonestrading

Equities researchers at Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of AY opened at $34.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average of $37.27. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $54,000. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

