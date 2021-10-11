Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

AAWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $81.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average is $71.10. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $86.45.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 503,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 207,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

