Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

NYSE:ATCO opened at $14.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12. Atlas has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATCO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 2,239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

