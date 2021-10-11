Atlas Protocol (ATP) One Day Volume Hits $160,721.00

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 11th. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $160,721.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

