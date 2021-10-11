Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Atlassian by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 0.3% in the second quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Atlassian by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 29.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $390.74 on Monday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $176.42 and a 1-year high of $420.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

