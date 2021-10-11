Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 235,692 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.31% of Atmos Energy worth $38,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $89.96 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $104.99. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Argus downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.