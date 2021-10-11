AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,602 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $26.27. The company had a trading volume of 927,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,359,695. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average of $28.94. The company has a market cap of $187.57 billion, a PE ratio of -85.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

