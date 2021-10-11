AT&T (NYSE:T) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $30.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. AT&T traded as low as $26.24 and last traded at $26.27, with a volume of 1053943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in AT&T by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $187.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

About AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

