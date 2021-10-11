Auctus Price Tops $0.0815 on Top Exchanges (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Auctus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0815 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Auctus has a total market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $14,508.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 25.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.39 or 0.00248877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00043705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.38 or 0.00199925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00094730 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 54,253,590 coins. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

