Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading Up 6.8%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) shares were up 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $20.64. Approximately 383,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,100,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUPH shares. Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.48.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $80,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

