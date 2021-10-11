Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Robbins Farley LLC

Robbins Farley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,266 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises approximately 3.7% of Robbins Farley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 16.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $231,561,000 after purchasing an additional 111,604 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 86.0% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 228.6% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,139,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,630 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.11.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $279.70. 7,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,824. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.43 and its 200-day moving average is $293.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.32 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

