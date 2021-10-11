Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALV. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Autoliv from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

ALV stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.56. 476,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.96. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $74.53 and a 12 month high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at $104,000. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

