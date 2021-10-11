Automata Network Price Hits $0.92 on Major Exchanges (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001609 BTC on major exchanges. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $157.94 million and approximately $22.42 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00059011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00126705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00077657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,810.12 or 0.99710307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.23 or 0.06003026 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.