Autonio (NIOX) Price Tops $0.0882

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Autonio coin can now be bought for $0.0882 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $8.33 million and $513,906.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00059011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00126705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00077657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,810.12 or 0.99710307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.23 or 0.06003026 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.