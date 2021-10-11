Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Gap Up to $10.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $10.47. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 6,875 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVDL shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

The stock has a market cap of $581.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 100,350 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 549,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 304,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 32,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,741,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,907,000 after purchasing an additional 354,426 shares during the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

