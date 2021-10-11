Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,518 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.82% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

AVDL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

AVDL stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $585.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $10.80.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

