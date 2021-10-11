AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.81.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

NYSE:AVB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.95. 6,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,642. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.73. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.