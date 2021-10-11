Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Shares Down 0.2%

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)’s share price was down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.57 and last traded at $64.61. Approximately 71,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 85,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.74.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVDV. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 47.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 46,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,483,000.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.