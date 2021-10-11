Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $77.71 and last traded at $77.72. Approximately 144,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 145,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.90 and its 200 day moving average is $74.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 55.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period.

