Avenir Corp Boosts Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Avenir Corp grew its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Universal Display accounts for 3.7% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Avenir Corp owned 0.45% of Universal Display worth $46,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,744,000 after buying an additional 157,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,036,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,390,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,496,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,060,000 after buying an additional 35,916 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,277,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,381,000 after buying an additional 23,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,821,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,571. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.04. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $163.30 and a 12-month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.38 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.22.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

