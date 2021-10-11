Avenir Corp Has $165.37 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Avenir Corp boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 13.1% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Avenir Corp owned about 0.13% of American Tower worth $165,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,194 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,240 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,444,000 after acquiring an additional 732,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $139,143,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 939 shares of company stock worth $279,485 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $262.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,821. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.08. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $119.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.09%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.