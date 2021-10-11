Avenir Corp Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Avenir Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the quarter. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 41,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.73. 403,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,170,477. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

