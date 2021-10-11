Avenir Corp Purchases 26,341 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Avenir Corp boosted its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,608,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,341 shares during the quarter. Energy Recovery accounts for approximately 2.9% of Avenir Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Avenir Corp owned about 2.81% of Energy Recovery worth $36,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 96.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 57,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,147 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 29.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 58,813 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 122.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 156,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 86,156 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Shares of Energy Recovery stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.20. 2,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,215. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 1.22. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $120,796.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,407 shares in the company, valued at $224,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

ERII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.