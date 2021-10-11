Avenir Corp Takes $1.62 Million Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Avenir Corp acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 172,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. Avenir Corp owned approximately 0.13% of BrightSpire Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,135,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRSP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.81. 1,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.74. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.75.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

BRSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

