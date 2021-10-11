Axa S.A. Acquires 129,800 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 405.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,800 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.16% of Owens Corning worth $15,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. FMR LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,690,000 after buying an additional 436,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.63.

OC stock opened at $87.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $64.56 and a 1 year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

