Axa S.A. Acquires 318 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.08% of United Rentals worth $18,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:URI opened at $342.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.25 and a 52 week high of $369.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $345.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.22.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.64.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

