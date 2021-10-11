Axa S.A. Acquires 34,335 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Axa S.A. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,335 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Guardant Health worth $16,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH opened at $104.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.66 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. Analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $640,334.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection.

