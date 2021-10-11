Axa S.A. Acquires 9,955 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.37% of Itron worth $16,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,166,000 after purchasing an additional 41,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $492,757,000 after buying an additional 121,107 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Itron by 1.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 6.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 50,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITRI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $72.17 on Monday. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.50 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.51.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $202,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,084,097 in the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

