Axa S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 6,628.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,334 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.10% of Gartner worth $19,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,954,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.00.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $304.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $306.10 and its 200 day moving average is $254.03. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.86 and a 1 year high of $327.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 3,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $1,225,843.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.