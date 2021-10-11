Axa S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,278,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,324 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.12% of Lumen Technologies worth $17,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,721,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,942 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 32.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 298,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 72,593 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 70.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 159,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 65,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 300,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 13,392 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of LUMN opened at $12.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. On average, analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.