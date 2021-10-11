Axa S.A. Buys 124,200 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,200 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.14% of Quanta Services worth $18,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,426,000 after purchasing an additional 92,565 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 730.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,893,000 after acquiring an additional 249,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.46.

PWR stock opened at $112.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.41. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.18 and a fifty-two week high of $119.70.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.