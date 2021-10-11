Axa S.A. Buys 76,923 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,923 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.40% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $16,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Judd A. Gregg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $463,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $296,132.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,972 shares of company stock worth $3,100,646 in the last three months. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $37.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55 and a beta of 1.87. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

