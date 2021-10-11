Axa S.A. Decreases Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,387 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.06% of Franco-Nevada worth $15,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNV. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $135.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.18. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays cut shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.92.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

