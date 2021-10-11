Axa S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 113,354 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.07% of Qorvo worth $16,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Argus began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.85.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $165.83 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.56 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

