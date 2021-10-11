Axa S.A. Grows Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 64.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,039 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.14% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $17,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,386,000 after acquiring an additional 21,604 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 61.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 27.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $166.06 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.70 and its 200 day moving average is $165.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

