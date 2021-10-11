Axa S.A. Has $15.68 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,821 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,005 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.07% of Cheniere Energy worth $15,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,634.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,826,000 after buying an additional 4,172,294 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $885,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,265 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,486,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,533,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,411,000 after acquiring an additional 491,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,873,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,619,000 after acquiring an additional 251,784 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

LNG stock opened at $99.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.05, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.