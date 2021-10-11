Axa S.A. Has $16.97 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 28.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.3% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 22.4% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 12.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 188,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,773,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $182.78 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $116.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.02 and its 200-day moving average is $170.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.56.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

